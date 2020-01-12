-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Thousands rally to demand universal suffrage in upcoming LegCo elections
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of protesters gathered in Hong Kong’s Edinburgh Place on Sunday to demand universal suffrage in the upcoming Legislative Council elections scheduled for September.
Protesters could be seen carrying American, UK and British Hong Kong flags at the rally as they listened to speakers and musical performances. The police estimated that 3,000 people joined the rally, while event organisers said that some 36,000 participated.
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has 70 members with half of its members elected directly from location based constituencies, while the remainder are indirectly elected from ‘functional constituencies’ comprised of professional and special interest groups with limited electorates.
Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
Video ID: 20200112-028
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200112-028
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly