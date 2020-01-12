Hong Kong: Thousands rally to demand universal suffrage in upcoming LegCo elections

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of protesters gathered in Hong Kong’s Edinburgh Place on Sunday to demand universal suffrage in the upcoming Legislative Council elections scheduled for September.

Protesters could be seen carrying American, UK and British Hong Kong flags at the rally as they listened to speakers and musical performances. The police estimated that 3,000 people joined the rally, while event organisers said that some 36,000 participated.

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council has 70 members with half of its members elected directly from location based constituencies, while the remainder are indirectly elected from ‘functional constituencies’ comprised of professional and special interest groups with limited electorates.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

