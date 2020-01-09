-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Vigil held for student who died amid protests
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Anti-government protesters gathered for a candle-lit vigil at a car park in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong on Wednesday in memory of Alex Chow Tsz-lok, who lost his life after a fall during protests in November.
Mourners could be seen lighting candles and laying flowers at the vigil to pay their respects.
After the vigil, protesters dragged self-made barricades into the streets while police advanced toward protesters with at least one seen arrested.
Alex Chow Tsz-lok, a student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, died in November after a fall from a multi-storey parking lot as he was allegedly fleeing tear gas dispersed by the police during a protest.
Video ID: 20200108-064
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-064
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly