Hong Kong: Vigil held for student who died amid protests

Anti-government protesters gathered for a candle-lit vigil at a car park in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong on Wednesday in memory of Alex Chow Tsz-lok, who lost his life after a fall during protests in November.

Mourners could be seen lighting candles and laying flowers at the vigil to pay their respects.

After the vigil, protesters dragged self-made barricades into the streets while police advanced toward protesters with at least one seen arrested.

Alex Chow Tsz-lok, a student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, died in November after a fall from a multi-storey parking lot as he was allegedly fleeing tear gas dispersed by the police during a protest.

