Hong Kong: World Dream cruise ship remains quarantined at Kai Tak Terminal

The World Dream cruise ship remained under quarantine at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on Friday, as the ship’s passengers were not allowed to disembark in the city amid coronavirus tests being conducted on the crew and passengers.

According to authorities, eight former passengers who were on board from January 19-24 were tested positive for the novel virus and 33 people from the crew claimed to have developed symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections, although tests for 32 of the crew members came back negative, while the last one is still pending.

All crew members that worked in the cabins of the infected passengers have been isolated. There is still no confirmation of infection amongst those on board.

