Hong Kong: Worshippers pray as start of Lunar New Year marred by coronavirus

Worshippers flocked to the Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong on Friday at the start of Lunar New Year, to light a candle and say a prayer amid the spreading deadly coronavirus.

Many of the attendees were wearing masks to guard themselves from contracting the disease, which had already reached Hong Kong.

“The atmosphere on the Lunar New Year is not as good as last year. Hope that we all wear a mask and come across this battle [Coronavirus] so we can continue our fight of five demands,” said Sophia, an attendee.

There are 894 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, which has killed at least 26 people.

