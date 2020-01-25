-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Worshippers pray as start of Lunar New Year marred by coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Worshippers flocked to the Wong Tai Sin Temple in Hong Kong on Friday at the start of Lunar New Year, to light a candle and say a prayer amid the spreading deadly coronavirus.
Many of the attendees were wearing masks to guard themselves from contracting the disease, which had already reached Hong Kong.
“The atmosphere on the Lunar New Year is not as good as last year. Hope that we all wear a mask and come across this battle [Coronavirus] so we can continue our fight of five demands,” said Sophia, an attendee.
There are 894 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, which has killed at least 26 people.
Video ID: 20200124-067
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200124-067
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly