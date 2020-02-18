Hong Kongers fear coronavirus could spread through pipes | DW News

Another doctor in China has died after contracting the new coronavirus in Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the outbreak. The doctor’s death comes as health officials in China publish details of a study into 70-thousand cases of the virus. The report suggests that the number of new infections is falling. So far the virus has killed just over two percent of those infected, with older people and those with existing conditions more likely to die. But Beijing warns that could change when people start returning to daily life. The death rate is lower than for previous coronaviruses such as SARS. A SARS outbreak in Hong Kong in 2003 killed around 300 people. DW correspondent Charlotte Chelsom-Pill reports from the territory on how many Hong Kongers fear history could repeat itself as the new coronavirus spreads.

