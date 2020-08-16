Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai: ‘Resistance to Beijing will continue’ | DW Interview

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has denied colluding with foreign governments. He made the statement after being released from prison on bail. Lai was arrested last Monday under a new national security law imposed by Beijing. During an interview with DW the publisher of Apple Daily said he expected resistance in Hong Kong to China would continue.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#HongKong #SecurityLaw #JimmyLai