Share
0 0 0 0

Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai: ‘Resistance to Beijing will continue’ | DW Interview

2 hours ago

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has denied colluding with foreign governments. He made the statement after being released from prison on bail. Lai was arrested last Monday under a new national security law imposed by Beijing. During an interview with DW the publisher of Apple Daily said he expected resistance in Hong Kong to China would continue.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#HongKong #SecurityLaw #JimmyLai

Leave a Comment