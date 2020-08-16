-
Turkey: Mass held at recently renovated Greek Orthodox Sumela monastery - 10 mins ago
-
State of Palestine: Israeli forces strike Hamas targets in Gaza Strip - 13 mins ago
-
UK: Hundreds watch as British, US and Israeli flags burn on annual Derry bonfire - 32 mins ago
-
Thailand: Thousands join anti-government protest in Bangkok - about 1 hour ago
-
£10k at stake for Rachel in world’s nuttiest obstacle course! – BBC - about 1 hour ago
-
Belarus protests: Lukashenko looks to Putin for help | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
British tourists scramble home after UK expands quarantine list - 2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai: ‘Resistance to Beijing will continue’ | DW Interview - 2 hours ago
-
US election 2020: Postal service warns of mail ballot delays - 3 hours ago
-
Ship leaking tonnes of oil off Mauritius splits apart - 4 hours ago
Hong Kong’s Jimmy Lai: ‘Resistance to Beijing will continue’ | DW Interview
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has denied colluding with foreign governments. He made the statement after being released from prison on bail. Lai was arrested last Monday under a new national security law imposed by Beijing. During an interview with DW the publisher of Apple Daily said he expected resistance in Hong Kong to China would continue.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#HongKong #SecurityLaw #JimmyLai