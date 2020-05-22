-
UK imposes 14-day traveler quarantine as Europe loosens restrictions | DW News - 11 hours ago
Calls for Cummings to resign after lockdown travel – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
Is video calling your friends terrible? | The Mash Report – BBC - 13 hours ago
Brazil’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 330,000 as WHO calls South America ‘a new epicenter’ - 13 hours ago
‘I saw so much smoke and fire’: Survivor recalls aftermath of Pakistan jet crash - 13 hours ago
Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire - 13 hours ago
Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN - 14 hours ago
ILO chief: Workers in informal economy face ‘utter destitution’ | Talk to Al Jazeera - 15 hours ago
WHO says South America new coronavirus ‘epicentre’ - 15 hours ago
Curtains for Hong Kong’s special status? China makes its move - 23 hours ago
Hong Kong’s leader will « fully cooperate » with controversial Chinese law
Hello and welcome to Euronews Live, our top stories :
➡️ Shrinking economies: Rising unemployment. Euronews looks at the economic cost of the Coronavirus on the European continent.
➡️ The EU and governments dig deep to bailout businesses. We’ll assess the long term future as we enter the biggest downturn since the Great Depression.
➡️ Tourist money helps drive many economies. How will they cope with a shortened season, or no season at all?
➡️ The human toll: with thousands of employees laid off, We look at the UK goverment’s scheme to prevent redundancies. Is it really helping everybody it intended to?
