Honk Amen! Florida church resorts to drive-up Sunday worship amid COVID-19 pandemic
Hundreds of worshippers resorted to filling up the parking lot of First Baptist Church of Ocala with their cars on Sunday, as local followers attended a drive-in service for Palm Sunday amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Footage filmed at the city located in the so-called Sunshine State, Florida, shows worshippers attending the church service inside their cars, as they honked their horns as every time an ‘amen’ should have been said.
Pastor Darren Gaddis, explained the new way of performing religious services amid social distancing restrictions by saying: “What we are providing here is what we call a drive-up worship beyond the walls experience and it’s a substitute for our normal worship services as we are journeying through this coronavirus together.”
“Allows people to meet in their cars and stay safe from one another but at the same time we get together, together for worship,” he added.
According to reports the offer of drive-in church services, inspired in the old outdoor cinema concept, has sprouted up all across the United States, as religious gatherings in states like Florida, Ohio or Texas have been deemed essential and exempt from the respective governor’s stay-at-home executive orders banning social gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.
As of Sunday, there are 331.234 cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 9.441 related deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
