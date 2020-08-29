Share
Hope and expectation as Tour de France hits the road in coronavirus shadow

The Tour de France rolls out from the French Riviera on Saturday, two months later than planned and under the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic which could still shatter hopes of the world’s greatest bike race making it to the Paris finish line in three weeks’ time.

