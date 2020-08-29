-
President Lukashenko claims NATO has aggressive plans against Belarus - 39 mins ago
Banksy-funded migrant rescue boat calls for urgent help in Mediterranean - about 1 hour ago
USA: “I did not see the video” – Kenosha sheriff on Jacob Blake shooting - 2 hours ago
Germany: Protesters gather for rally against COVID restrictions in Berlin - 3 hours ago
Germany: Several protesters arrested at rally against COVID measures in Berlin - 3 hours ago
‘I have no ambition to be president of Mali,’ Mahmoud Dicko tells FRANCE 24 - 3 hours ago
Belarus: Dozens of drivers join pro-Lukashenko automobile race in Minsk - 3 hours ago
Belarus: Lukashenko supporters take part in bicycle race in Minsk - 3 hours ago
Turkey: Chora Museum converted back into mosque following Hagia Sofia - 3 hours ago
Victims’ families decry ‘two systems of justice’ at Washington anti-racism march - 4 hours ago
Hope and expectation as Tour de France hits the road in coronavirus shadow
The Tour de France rolls out from the French Riviera on Saturday, two months later than planned and under the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic which could still shatter hopes of the world’s greatest bike race making it to the Paris finish line in three weeks’ time.
