Hospitals crowded and ill-equipped, Pakistani doctors fear coronavirus influx

The province of Punjab has more than 3200 patients of coronavirus, the highest number in Pakistan. But the hospital is overcrowded, with no tests for the virus and only limited protective equipment. Authorities say Pakistan is yet to reach the peak of the epidemic, which could affect more than 50,000 people around the country.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en