Hot, windy conditions fuelling Australia bushfires

30 mins ago

Firefighters in Australia are bracing for a difficult night as hot and windy conditions continue to spread bushfires. Nearly 150 fires are burning in New South Wales alone – a dozen of which are out of control.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports.

