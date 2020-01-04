Hot, windy conditions fuelling Australia bushfires

Firefighters in Australia are bracing for a difficult night as hot and windy conditions continue to spread bushfires. Nearly 150 fires are burning in New South Wales alone – a dozen of which are out of control.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Australia