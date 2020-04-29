Hotel chain offers accomodation to health workers and the elderly

The pandemic has put immense pressures on nursing homes in Europe. Now an international hotel chain has opened its doors, making beds available to the elderly as well as health care staff who are afraid of spreading the virus to their own families.

