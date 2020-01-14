-
“Hotella Nutella” spreads choco joy in California”s Napa Valley
Ferrero Brands, the maker of the beloved chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella, opened its first pop-up hotel in Napa Valley, California, for only a few dedicated fans, as footage filmed on Monday shows.
The pop-up hotel, dubbed the ‘Hotella Nutella’, was open during the weekend of January 10-12, treating three fans and their guests to a first-of-its-kind chocolate-themed experience.
According to Marketing Director for Nutella USA Shahrukh Mehta, fans could score an invite to the ‘Hotella Nutella’ by sending an original video that showcases “how Nutella impacts their morning and their day.”
As part of the unique chocolate-themed getaway, fans were treated to Nutella-focused activities to share new and exciting ways to enjoy the chocolate and hazelnut spread.
Footage shows the Nutella-themed decor adorning the hotel, including Nutella-shaped pillows and huge jars of the chocolate spread.
