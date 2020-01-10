Britain’s House of Commons has voted 330-231 to pass the Brexit bill — finally paving way for the UK’s January 31 departure from the European Union after years of political deadlock.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/09/house-of-commons-passes-brexit-bill-for-uk-departure-from-eu-on-january-31

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live