Houthis blamed after scores of Yemen soldiers killed in attack

4 hours ago

More than 100 people, mostly government soldiers, have been killed in Yemen in a missile strike on a military camp.
The government is blaming Houthi rebels for the attack but so far no one has claimed responsibility.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

