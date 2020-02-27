How a deadly storm turned a French resort into a climate change laboratory | #EUClimateMigrants E1

When you live by the sea, storms are a part of life. On the night of 28 February, 2010, the forecast predicted strong winds and some rain for La Faute-sur-Mer, a French town that sticks out into the Atlantic Ocean like a tongue of sand.

On that night, 29 of their neighbours drowned in freezing water, in what came to be known as “la cuvette de la mort” – the basin of death. And Jean and Anne became climate migrants. Find out more here: https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/27/how-a-deadly-storm-turned-a-french-resort-into-a-climate-change-laboratory-chapter-1

#ClimateCrisis #EuropeClimateMigrants #ClimateChange #EUClimateMigrants