How Africa’s universities fight both coronavirus and inequality | DW News

Universities in Africa are having to confront inequality as they seek to save the 2020 academic year from the coronavirus pandemic. The institutions are also at the forefront of the continent’s fight against COVID19. DW’s Christine Mhundwa speaks to the Vice-Chancellors of some of Africa’s most renowned universities to get the story.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #CoronavirusInAfrica