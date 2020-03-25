-
How are countries in Latin America fighting coronavirus?
Residents in major cities across Latin America will soon be ordered to stay home to try to contain the coronavirus.
In Cuba, with 40 confirmed cases, the government banned citizens from leaving the country, closed schools, and confined thousands of tourists in their hotels.
In Mexico, where the president has resisted ordering confinement, all large public and private gatherings will be suspended for a month, while support will be extended to small businesses.
Colombia will go into a full nationwide lockdown on Wednesday.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.
