Located in the Kuridsh region of Iraq, the city of Sulayaniyah is transforming a 60,000 square metre abandoned tobacco factory into a cultural hub where young artists can gather, to create.â€¦

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/14/how-are-the-arts-thriving-in-the-kurdish-region-of-iraq

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live