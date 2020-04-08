-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How bad will the coronavirus recession be? | DW News
Due to the countermeasures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic the global economy is heading towards a recession. So the question isn’t if a recession is coming. The questions is how bad it will be. Hosting this outbreak has delivered us the fastest, deepest economic shock in history. Central banks and governments are already throwing trillions at the pandemic, yet the effects of the coronavirus could be felt for decades.
