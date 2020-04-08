How bad will the coronavirus recession be? | DW News

Due to the countermeasures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic the global economy is heading towards a recession. So the question isn’t if a recession is coming. The questions is how bad it will be. Hosting this outbreak has delivered us the fastest, deepest economic shock in history. Central banks and governments are already throwing trillions at the pandemic, yet the effects of the coronavirus could be felt for decades.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Economy #Recession