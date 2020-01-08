How badly does Japan really want Carlos Ghosn back?

“Everyone knows the Abe administration lies,” says investigative reporter Jake Adelstein. With an eye to the media scrutiny that will come with the 2020 Olympics, the Daily Beast contributor wonders whether authorities may have had a stake in turning a blind eye to the escape of the former Renault-Nissan boss.

