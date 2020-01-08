Share
0 0 0 0

How badly does Japan really want Carlos Ghosn back?

2 hours ago

“Everyone knows the Abe administration lies,” says investigative reporter Jake Adelstein. With an eye to the media scrutiny that will come with the 2020 Olympics, the Daily Beast contributor wonders whether authorities may have had a stake in turning a blind eye to the escape of the former Renault-Nissan boss.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment