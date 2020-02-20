How badly will the coronavirus affect the Chinese economy?

The ratings agency S&P has published a new assessment of how the virus outbreak will affect China’s economy, which forecasts a growth slump in 2020, and warns of serious risks to the financial sector. This comes as Air France and Qantas both warn of the impact on their profits from the drop in demand for flights to China and elsewhere in Asia.

