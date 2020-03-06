Share
0 0 0 0

How can art and alternative therapy help children with health conditions?

57 mins ago

In 2014, whilst delivering her third child in Egypt, Amal Tolba suffered complications due to medical malpractice.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/06/how-can-art-and-alternative-therapy-help-children-with-health-conditions

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment