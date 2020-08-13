How can businesses keep seasonal workers in Europe safe?

Every year, temporary workers, frequently from eastern Europe, travel across borders to help with agriculture and factory production lines. But now the pandemic is forcing a rethink of how to keep workers safe, particularly after outbreaks within meat packing plants in Germany.

