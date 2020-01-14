-
How can Indians prove their citizenship? | DW News
Indians have been on the streets protesting the new Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, introduced by the government. The law provides a route to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries. But Muslims have been excluded from the law.
There are fears that the law, in conjunction with a headcount of residents in the country, could affect citizenship rights of India’s Muslims, numbering around 200 million. There are fears that the government may ask for documents many, especially poor Indians, don’t have. DW Correspondent Nimisha Jaiswal reports from Muzaffarnagar in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
