How can Lebanon overcome its economic crisis?

For three months now, people in Lebanon have been demanding change.

A worsening economic crisis means many can’t find jobs, pay for basic goods…or even withdraw money from the bank.

And after months of peaceful rallies, the protesters are calling for a week of rage.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse crowds near the parliament in Beirut on Saturday. Nearly 400 people were injured.

Protesters are repeating their demand for Lebanon’s sectarian political system to end and a government of independent experts with no links with traditional parties be installed.

So what’s needed to break the stalemate?

And are Lebanon’s leaders willing to change the political system?

Protests have turned violent in Lebanon’s capital Beirut after a delay in the formation of a new cabinet.

Demonstrations have been mostly peaceful since Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation in October, however protests escalated this week due to frustration with the ongoing economic crisis.

Protesters aimed rocks, molotov cocktails and fireworks at security forces, who fired back with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

As many people in Lebanon struggle to find employment and pay for basic goods, they blame the political elite for corruption and mismanagement.

Will Lebanon’s leaders be able to satisfy the protesters’ demands?

And how will they bring an end to the economic problems?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests:

Rania Masri – elected council member of the political party Citizens in a State

Jamil Mouawad – lecturer in politics at American University in Beirut

Elias Farhat – retired Lebanese military general

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#Lebanon

#InsideStory