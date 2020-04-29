How can the crisis in Lebanon be resolved? | Inside Story

Struggling to make ends meet and begging for food. Lebanese people have defied restrictions to contain covid-19, and resumed their protests.

Rallies started in October, but were interrupted by the lockdown. Violence escalated on Tuesday, banks were set on fire and security forces pelted with stones.

One demonstrator was killed and dozens were wounded in riots. Protesters vented their anger at the political elite that’s long been in power.

People accuse their leaders of corruption and mismanagement.

Lebanon is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades.

Food prices are soaring and the lebanese pound is in free-fall.

The country’s appealed for assistance from the International Monetary Fund.

As the country slips further into crisis, what can be done?

And what will be the fallout, both at home and for the region?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Patrick Mardini, President of the Lebanese Institute for Market studies

Ibrahim Mneimneh, civil society activist

Jamil Mouawad, lecturer in Politics at American University of Beirut

