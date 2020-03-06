How can the ICC investigate possible war crimes in Afghanistan? | Inside Story

The International Criminal Court has authorised an investigation into accusations of war crimes in Afghanistan.

An appeal by the ICC’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was approved after being rejected last year.

Allegations of atrocities committed by U-S soldiers, the Taliban and Afghan forces will be investigated.

The torture of prisoners, sexual violence and the indiscriminate mass killing of civilians are among the claims the ICC wants to look into.

But the U.S. does not recognise the court’s authority and the White House has even imposed a travel ban on its judges.

So can justice be done in this war-torn country?

And are politics at play?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

Mushtaq Rahim, founding member of the think tank, the Afghanistan Affairs Unit.

Shafiq Hamdam, Former Adviser to NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative in Afghanistan

Kevin Jon Heller, Law Professor at the University of Amsterdam and the Australian National University.

