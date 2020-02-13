How consistent is the EU’s environmental strategy?

There is a ‘need for short term and long term signals, that’s the challenge’ says Nikolaus Schultze, but it might take time. Former French Environment Minister Brice Lalonde stresses the ‘lack of common energy policy’ within the 27.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en