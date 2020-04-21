Share
0 0 0 0

How Corona affects indigenous people | COVID-19 Special

3 hours ago

The Corona pandemic seems to reach nearly every corner of the world. Now indigenous people fear getting caught by the virus – and being unable to treat it. How does COVID-19 affect the ones living traditionally and far off from cities and towns?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Indigenous

Leave a Comment