-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How coronavirus antibody tests work and why they matter | COVID-19 Special
In the fight against the coronavirus, there is still one big unknown: how many people have actually contracted it, maybe even without showing any symptoms? One way to answer this question is through antibody tests. An antibody is a protective protein produced by the immune system to destroy harmful viruses and infections. When a pathogen enters the body, the immune system recognizes it and produces antibodies that dock onto the pathogen’s antigens to remove them. Later a blood test can be used to detect these antibodies in a person’s blood stream. Antibodies are also used in vaccines to make people immune to future infections. But immunity doesn’t last a lifetime in all cases. So what do we know about Sars-CoV-2? How long will people be immune after an infection?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #AntibodyTest