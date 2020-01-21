-
How dangerous is China’s Wuhan coronavirus? | DW News
Concerns are growing over the rapid spread of a new strain of coronavirus in China, where it’s been blamed for six deaths and infected almost 300 people with viral pneumonia. Cases have also surfaced in Thailand, Japan and South Korea. As the travel rush ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holiday gathers pace, domestic and overseas airports have begun screening travelers from the affected Wuhan region. So how dangerous is the Wuhan virus?
