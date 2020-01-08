-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How dangerous is the situation between Iran and the US? | The Bottom Line
With no appetite in the United States to launch new wars or prolong old ones, the assassination of a top Iranian general last week came as a peculiar escalation.
Does the White House want to send a signal that it is engaging or disengaging from the Middle East?
General Qassem Soleimani was the commander of Iran’s Quds Brigades, which is used by Iran to expand its military presence and influence in countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.
There were no indications that his assassination, which Iran considers an act of war, is part of a wider US strategy.
So, what’s next for Iran-US relations? And how did we go from relative calm in 2016 to high tension in 2020?
Join host Steve Clemons and his guests in this discussion on Solaimani’s assassination, US-Iran relations and the chances for de-escalation.
Guests:
Vali Nasr – Professor of Middle East studies at Johns Hopkins University and author of The Shia Revival (2006)
Michele Dunne – Director of the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and former US diplomat in Cairo and Jerusalem
Matthew Brodsky – Senior fellow at the Gold Institute for International Strategy
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/