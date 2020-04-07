-
How different healthcare systems are coping with coronavirus | COVID-19 Special
Healthcare systems around the world are under stress. Rising numbers of COIVD-19 patients are seeking treatment, pushing hospitals to the brink of collapse. But if you look closely, there are differences. In the US, healthcare is largely privatized. In an effort to cut costs, many hospitals have reduced staff and stretched resources that are now urgently needed. Many clinics are overwhelmed. The same goes for countries like Italy and Spain which were burdened with severe austerity measures after the last financial crisis. State-run healthcare systems, on the other hand, are proving to be more robust to deal with the crisis, some experts say. In many countries, this has sparked a discussion about whether healthcare should be a public good run by the state or a business model.
