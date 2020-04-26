-
How do we keep the faith under lockdown? | Start Here
Much like our daily routines, religious and cultural rituals have been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
A global ban on gatherings has meant that holidays like Passover, Easter and Vaisakhi are being celebrated in isolation. The same is happening for Muslims observing Ramadan and Eid.
Even those who aren’t religious are having to adapt – birthdays, weddings, even the way we mourn the dead.
Start Here explains how centuries of religious and cultural practices have changed.
