How does coronavirus affect the prison system? | DW News

The UN says prisons across Latin America are overcrowded and a breeding grounds for the coronavirus. We have heard similar warnings here in Europe. Germany has prevented outbreaks in its prisons by releasing prisoners. Up to a thousand inmates have gone free. DW Reporter Amien Essif has been speaking with prisoners, however, who paint a very different picture of what is going on behind bars. Are prison authorities making a trade-off between prisoners’ rights and their safety?

