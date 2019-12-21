-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How does India’s new citizenship law go against its constitution?
Police banned organised protests in many Indian cities nationwide, along with the government switching off the internet in attempt to stop further protests.
The law offers citizenship to religious minorities from India’s neighbours but it specifically excludes Muslims.
Critics say law is anti-muslim which violates India’s secular constitution.
Modi’s move follows violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.
Al Jazeera talks to Tarun Khaitan, professor of law and legal theory in University of Oxford.
– Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #IndiaLaw #BJP