How does India’s new citizenship law go against its constitution?

Police banned organised protests in many Indian cities nationwide, along with the government switching off the internet in attempt to stop further protests.

The law offers citizenship to religious minorities from India’s neighbours but it specifically excludes Muslims.

Critics say law is anti-muslim which violates India’s secular constitution.

Modi’s move follows violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.

Al Jazeera talks to Tarun Khaitan, professor of law and legal theory in University of Oxford.

– Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #IndiaLaw #BJP