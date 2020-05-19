How does the lockdown affect our mental health? | Start Here

Our time under lockdown has been tough on us mentally — and we probably don’t talk about it enough. Many of us focus on our physical well-being but the pandemic can also affect our mental health. Sometimes we don’t even recognise what’s happening because it’s so foreign to us.

So how can restrictions on movement affect both our minds and bodies? And how do we help ourselves and the people around us?

Start Here explains.

