How Egypt protests led to Mubarak’s downfall
Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s president for almost 30 years who stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011, has died. He was 91. Mubarak served as Egypt’s fourth president starting in 1981 until his removal in what became known as the Arab Spring revolution.
Throughout his rule, Mubarak was a stalwart United States ally, a bulwark against armed groups, and guardian of Egypt’s peace with Israel.
But to the tens of thousands of young Egyptians who rallied for 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo’s central Tahrir Square and elsewhere in 2011, Mubarak was a relic, a latter-day pharaoh.
Al Jazeera’s Jamal el-Shayyal has more.
