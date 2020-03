How fire turned a goatherd into a climate migrant in ’empty Spain’ | #EUClimateMigrants E3

Álvaro had just begun his work as a goat herder in Sierra de Gata when a virulent fire, caused by Spain’s longest-ever heatwave, forced him out of a depopulated region that needs people to fight climate change. Read more here: https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/12/how-fire-turned-a-goatherd-into-a-climate-migrant-in-empty-spain

