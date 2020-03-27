-
How hard will the Coronavirus hit the global south? | DW News
If the Coronavirus can bring the West to its knees, what could it do to the Global South? Fears are growing in populations from Delhi to Bogota. DW’s Richard Walker explains how ready developing countries are, what they need to prioritize, and hears some words of optimism from a World Health Organization specialist in fighting deadly outbreaks.
