How has coronavirus isolation affected the autistic?

Nearly a billion people around the world are now under some form of government restriction.

But for many people with autism who depend on support, self-isolation and social distancing can be particularly challenging.

They are children and adults with a wide range of learning, behavioural, and communication difficulties.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta has more.

