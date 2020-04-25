How has the Earth reacted to the pandemic? – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

The coronavirus pandemic has led to governments taking drastic action to stop the spread of the virus and save lives. BBC My World investigates how the environment is reacting to lockdowns around the world, and if these changes could last.

BBC My World is a new show for young people around the world, brought to you by executive producers Angelina Jolie and the BBC World Service. We’ve also partnered with Microsoft Education and BBC Learning to show you how the news is made, fact-check stories and spot fake news.

