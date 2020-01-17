A school in the southwest of Yemen is implementing music lessons, in the hope of easing the stress of children living within the community.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/17/how-is-a-yemeni-school-using-music-to-help-children-in-wartime

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live