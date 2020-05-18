Share
How is bacteria used to develop vaccines?

12 hours ago

Luis Serrano is the Director of the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona. Speaking to Futuris, he explained how his research might eventually be used to tackle COVID-19.

