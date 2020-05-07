How is coronavirus affecting the sports industry? | Inside Story

It’s a very lucrative business and almost recession-proof. But sport is being dealt a financial blow by the coronavirus.

Major events have been cancelled or postponed for the first time in many years.

From the Tokyo Olympic games to football matches; fields, arenas and stadiums will be empty for a long time.

Athletes, organisations and thousands of people who work at sporting events are affected.

Revenues from broadcasting deals, sponsorship contracts and match tickets are drying up.

The business model for many sports is under threat, and has to adapt to measures to counter covid-19.

So, can sport survive the outbreak?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

Kieran Maguire, Football Finance Lecturer at the University of Liverpool.

Patrick Mbiele Happi, Manager of retired Champion League footballer Samuel Eto.

Tancredi Palmeri, BeIN Sports Correspondent and former Presenter for UEFA.

