-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
How is coronavirus affecting the sports industry? | Inside Story
It’s a very lucrative business and almost recession-proof. But sport is being dealt a financial blow by the coronavirus.
Major events have been cancelled or postponed for the first time in many years.
From the Tokyo Olympic games to football matches; fields, arenas and stadiums will be empty for a long time.
Athletes, organisations and thousands of people who work at sporting events are affected.
Revenues from broadcasting deals, sponsorship contracts and match tickets are drying up.
The business model for many sports is under threat, and has to adapt to measures to counter covid-19.
So, can sport survive the outbreak?
Presenter: Peter Dobbie
Guests
Kieran Maguire, Football Finance Lecturer at the University of Liverpool.
Patrick Mbiele Happi, Manager of retired Champion League footballer Samuel Eto.
Tancredi Palmeri, BeIN Sports Correspondent and former Presenter for UEFA.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Sports #InsideStory