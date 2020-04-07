How is coronavirus benefitting technology companies? | Inside Story

We are no longer physically shopping or eating in restaurants. And a flight to one of the world’s favourite destinations, is now only a dream.

The measures we’re taking to save our lives during the coronavirus pandemic are disrupting businesses globally.

But staying at home with our only windows to the outside world – being a wifi connection and a device – is changing our consumption habits and benefitting major tech companies.

We are buying groceries, medicines and pet foods online. We are working and learning online.

We are replacing travelling by surfing online. You get where we’re going with this.

And tech companies are thriving, with Amazon alone hiring 100,000 new staff.

Zoom video calling is now believed to be worth $44 billion.

So, what’s driving this boom in this time of crisis?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests

John Biggs, Editor at Coindesk, a digital currency and financial technology website.

Mark Coeckelbergh, Professor at the University of Vienna and Member European Commission’s Expert Group on Artificial Intelligence.

Nolen Gertz, technology ethicist and Professor at the University of Twente.

