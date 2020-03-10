How is quarantine affecting people in Italy?

Italy has imposed unprecedented restrictions on all its 60 million citizens as it tries to combat the new coronavirus. They have been told to stay at home and only emergency travel will be allowed.

The economy minister has just announced mortgage payments will be suspended and a $10bn relief package is being prepared.

Italian journalist Francesca Borri is in Alzano Lombardo in northern Italy which is in lockdown. She speaks to Al Jazeera.

