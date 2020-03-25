How is the coronavirus pandemic affecting the sporting world? | Inside Story

Three Olympics Games have been cancelled in the past because of the two World Wars.

However, this year is the first time the event has been postponed.

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics say the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible to hold the events this summer.

The delay will cost the Japanese government, businesses and sponsors billions of dollars.

Hundreds of tournaments and competitions around the world are either on hold or cancelled.

What will be the financial and psychological impact on athletes, fans and businesses?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Gail Emms – Badminton silver medallist for Team Great Britain in the 2004 Olympic Games

Tadgh MacIntyre – lecturer in sports and performance psychology at the University of Limerick

James Reade – Associate professor at the University of Reading

