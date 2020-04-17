-
How is the coronavirus pandemic changing the way we work? I Inside Story
The coronavirus pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we live in just the last few months.
Governments trying to halt the spread of the virus, have imposed strict lockdowns.
That means, hundreds of millions of people are now working from home, away from the office.
Videoconferencing services, for example, have experienced a huge boom.
But working remotely has created immense challenges for businesses and employees alike.
What are the benefits and challenges?
And will this permanently change the way we work?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Mabel Cheng – Counsellor and Research Officer at the University of Hong Kong.
Ali Fenwick – Professor of Organisational Behaviour at Hult International Business School.
Avis Jones-Deweever – A Career Re-Invention Strategist.
